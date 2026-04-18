Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.46 and traded as high as GBX 4.31. Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 4, with a volume of 24,966 shares trading hands.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.46. The company has a market cap of £5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

About Gem Diamonds

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Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

Further Reading

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