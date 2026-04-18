FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,004 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 6,110 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 475.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 717,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 592,774 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,075,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,130 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 203,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 66.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,512 shares in the last quarter.

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FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:QDF traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $85.06. 22,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,530. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.92.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

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