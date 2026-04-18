WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.29. Approximately 17,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 33,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $378.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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