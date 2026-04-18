Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.69. Approximately 17,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 35,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.39.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States leisure and entertainment companies.

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