Unisync (TSE:UNI) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. 5,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 22,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Unisync Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.72.

Unisync Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (‘UGL’) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 92% owned Peerless Garments LP (‘Peerless’), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

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