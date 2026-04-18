JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading 10% Higher – Should You Buy?

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

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JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

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JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS: JDDSF) is a leading global retailer specializing in branded sportswear, footwear and accessories. The company operates a diversified portfolio of proprietary and partner brands, ranging from athletic footwear and performance apparel to lifestyle and streetwear collections. Through both owned-label merchandise and partnerships with international sports brands, JD Sports Fashion caters to a broad spectrum of consumers seeking the latest in sports-fashion trends.

JD Sports Fashion distributes its products through an extensive network of physical stores and a growing e-commerce platform.

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