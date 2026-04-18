Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €18.82 and last traded at €18.77. Approximately 1,320,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.35.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

About Delivery Hero

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Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

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