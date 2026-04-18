Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.55 million and $1.44 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 40,569,460 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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