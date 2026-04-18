XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.36 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $50.83 million and $3.36 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000128 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. XYO’s official message board is xyo.network/blog. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,725,424,176.79855099 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00374438 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $6,453,040.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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