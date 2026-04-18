Jupiter (JUP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $535.25 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $535.25 million and $26.79 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,043.45 or 0.99837487 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,982,227.556315 with 3,550,835,739.32 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.18492587 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 815 active market(s) with $38,202,123.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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