Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 2487847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Panoro Minerals Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Panoro Minerals Ltd. in June 2003. Panoro Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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