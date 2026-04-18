Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 158,474 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 128,513 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Vyome Price Performance

Vyome stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Vyome has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.41.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vyome

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vyome stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vyome at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Vyome in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vyome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Vyome Company Profile

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ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

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