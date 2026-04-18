Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2,373.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

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About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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