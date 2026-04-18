Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.