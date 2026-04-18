Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 and last traded at GBX 626, with a volume of 314147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580.

Avingtrans Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 559.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 525.04. The company has a market cap of £206.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.42.

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Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 14.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 EPS for the current year.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.

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