United Advisor Group LLC Invests $280,000 in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Western Digital by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Western Digital Trading Up 3.0%
NASDAQ WDC opened at $372.52 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $378.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77.
Western Digital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.
Insider Transactions at Western Digital
In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,174,815.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347,148.32. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $306.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.29.
Key Western Digital News
Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its WDC price target to $415 and assigned a “buy” rating, signaling increased analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $400 and moved to “overweight,” another institutional upgrade supporting the rally and likely attracting more buyer interest. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and earnings momentum — WDC has a recent track record of beats and raised guidance drivers (high-capacity/HAMR drives, manufacturing productivity). Analysts and outlets highlight the company as positioned to beat again, which supports valuation multiple expansion. Will Western Digital (WDC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: WDC reported multi‑year AI storage commitments from large customers, boosted its dividend by 25% and announced meaningful buybacks — all shareholder‑friendly actions that underpin investor confidence in continued demand from AI workloads. Western Digital (WDC) Is Up 7.7% After Securing Multi‑Year AI Storage Commitments And Boosting Payouts
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market strength (Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq gains and new highs) is lifting cyclical and growth names, providing tailwinds for WDC’s share price. Dow jumps 800 points, S&P 500 at new record, Nasdaq gains 6.8% this week
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes WDC hitting record highs and strong institutional buying, but also documents insider selling activity — the market reaction so far shows buyers outweighing internal selling, so this is mixed for near‑term direction. Western Digital (WDC) Stock Surges to Record Peak Despite Insider Sales Activity
- Negative Sentiment: Retail SSD price cuts (example: WD Blue SN5100 markdown) could signal near‑term ASP pressure in consumer channels and tighter margins if competition forces broader discounting. WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD drops to $324.61 in latest price cut
Western Digital Profile
Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.
Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.