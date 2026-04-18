United Advisor Group LLC Invests $280,000 in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Western Digital by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

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Western Digital Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ WDC opened at $372.52 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $378.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,174,815.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347,148.32. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $306.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.29.

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Key Western Digital News

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Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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