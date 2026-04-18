Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.20. 51,799,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 89,782,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ondas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

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Ondas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%. Research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at $71,202,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ondas by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,071 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ondas by 1,325.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 774,862 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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