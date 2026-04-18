Analyzing NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) and Money On Mobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT)

Money On Mobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of NPK International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Money On Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of NPK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Money On Mobile and NPK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Money On Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 NPK International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

NPK International has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Given NPK International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NPK International is more favorable than Money On Mobile.

Money On Mobile has a beta of 132.68, indicating that its stock price is 13,168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Money On Mobile and NPK International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Money On Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NPK International $277.04 million 4.48 $38.94 million $0.45 32.67

NPK International has higher revenue and earnings than Money On Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Money On Mobile and NPK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Money On Mobile N/A N/A N/A NPK International 14.06% 10.83% 8.91%

Summary

NPK International beats Money On Mobile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Money On Mobile

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MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NPK International

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

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