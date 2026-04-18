Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Reaches $306.17 Thousand

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and $306.17 thousand worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76,042.55 or 0.99734170 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Arcblock
Arcblock’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official message board for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io/blog. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.
Arcblock Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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