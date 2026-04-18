CARV Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. CARV has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $29.69 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARV token can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CARV has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76,042.55 or 0.99734170 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CARV Profile

CARV was first traded on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official website is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 536,684,615 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.06068987 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $50,074,682.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

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