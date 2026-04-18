Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.4892 and last traded at $112.4892, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.29.

Casio Computer Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

About Casio Computer

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.

Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.