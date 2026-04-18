Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Increases By 25.8%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,165 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 7,286 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRN stock traded up $5.83 on Friday, hitting $223.11. 18,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,102. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $126.71 and a twelve month high of $224.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.21.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

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