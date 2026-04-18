MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,689 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 15,502 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,792 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 62.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Performance

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

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MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

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The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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