General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,086 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,504 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

General American Investors Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:GAM opened at $63.79 on Friday. General American Investors has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64.

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Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,125. This trade represents a 22.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 6,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $152,913.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,240. This represents a 22.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 12,957 shares of company stock valued at $322,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 41.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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