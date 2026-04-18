General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,086 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,504 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
General American Investors Trading Up 1.1%
NYSE:GAM opened at $63.79 on Friday. General American Investors has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64.
Insider Transactions at General American Investors
In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,125. This trade represents a 22.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 6,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $152,913.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,240. This represents a 22.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 12,957 shares of company stock valued at $322,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.
The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.
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