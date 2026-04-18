EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQT. TD Securities raised shares of EQT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EQT from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Evercore raised their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

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EQT Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. EQT has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 184,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,798.83. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $314,453.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,938.97. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 213.3% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,029,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 700,732 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in EQT by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,105,000 after purchasing an additional 368,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 360,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 534,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after buying an additional 287,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,885,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

EQT Company Profile

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EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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