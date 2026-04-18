crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $317.69 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. crvUSD has a market cap of $317.69 million and $51.28 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76,262.80 or 1.00100645 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD was first traded on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 316,949,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,803,065 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 317,800,803.58148205. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99997158 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $51,523,782.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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