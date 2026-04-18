Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.83 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Sui coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $451.29 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76,043.45 or 0.99837487 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s launch date was April 12th, 2023. Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,953,388,932 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official message board for Sui is blog.sui.io. Sui’s official website is sui.io.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,953,388,932.0712214 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.00325488 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 914 active market(s) with $546,151,376.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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