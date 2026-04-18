Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.05 and last traded at GBX 70.12. 118,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 364,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.20.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £105.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

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Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 3.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Aleen Gulvanessian purchased 27,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £19,965.60. Also, insider Laura Whyte sold 18,500 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total value of £13,135. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,042. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

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