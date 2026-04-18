Short Interest in YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Declines By 21.6%

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 141,996 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 181,090 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 10.9%

NYSEARCA WNTR traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $24.77. 619,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,104. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59.

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The YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to MicroStrategy stock (MSTR), with a cap on potential gains. The fund employs an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral WNTR was launched on Mar 26, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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