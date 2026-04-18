Short Interest in YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Declines By 21.6%

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 141,996 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 181,090 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 10.9%
NYSEARCA WNTR traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $24.77. 619,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,104. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
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