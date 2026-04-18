AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 81 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 102 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF by 151.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

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AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SURE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. 637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.06. AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.93.

AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks selected using a proprietary model that follows insider buying and stock buyback strategies. SURE was launched on Sep 1, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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