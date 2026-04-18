inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.05 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $5.68 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000128 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00024022 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $16.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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