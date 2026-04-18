Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $46.31 thousand worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,262.80 or 1.00100645 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 673,393,199 coins and its circulating supply is 673,393,465 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

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