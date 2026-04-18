Conflux Price Tops $0.0605 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $314.80 million and $41.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,192.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00586022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.00452862 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00426813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00011256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,202,145,498 coins and its circulating supply is 5,202,124,722 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,202,049,971. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06337467 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $47,356,485.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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