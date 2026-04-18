Stratis One Day Volume Tops $326.94 Thousand (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $326.94 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.62 or 0.03094559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the. NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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