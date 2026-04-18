DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $77.48 million and $2.01 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,262.80 or 1.00100645 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON launched on April 18th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @the_dog_of_btc.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00081011 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,004,749.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

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