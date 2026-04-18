Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $5.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $8.58 or 0.00011262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,187.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.44 or 0.00585989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00454667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.95 or 0.00426522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00073547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,353,055 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

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