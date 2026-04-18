Degen (DEGEN) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Degen has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $28.62 million and $2.38 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,262.80 or 1.00100645 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s launch date was January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,889,347,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. Degen’s official message board is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,889,347,115.61709759 with 22,510,624,756.64142541 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00077449 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $1,943,846.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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