Terra Classic Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $242.73 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $242.73 million and $4.34 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000485 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000793 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,463,838,110,834 coins and its circulating supply is 5,473,398,832,068 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is www.terra-classic.io. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

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