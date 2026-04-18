Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,580 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 13,386 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

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Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%.

Key Stories Impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Institutional trading summary

Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Neutral Sentiment: Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. RMCF technicals

Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Heritage Railways SEC filing

Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Negative Sentiment: Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Allen C. Harper SEC filing

Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Weiss Ratings note

Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals show pressure: most recent quarter reported a small EPS loss, negative margins and a quick ratio below 1, which supports cautious investor stance. RMCF financials

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this week:

In other news, major shareholder Heritage Railways In American sold 11,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $29,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 954,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,526.80. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allen C. Harper sold 11,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $29,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 954,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,526.80. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,200 shares of company stock worth $281,774. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

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