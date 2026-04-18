uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,981,448 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 12,718,685 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,985,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,823.86. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $30,912.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,655.98. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,396 shares of company stock worth $722,734. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in uniQure by 1,107.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 776,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 712,278 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,556 shares in the last quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. uniQure has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

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uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

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