Games for a Living Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $70.01 thousand worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76,179.00 or 0.99967637 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,992,944,399 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,992,944,398.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00048107 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $61,064.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.