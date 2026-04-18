Comparing Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenfire Resources and Nano Nuclear Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nano Nuclear Energy 1 1 3 2 2.86

Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Greenfire Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Nuclear Energy has a beta of 7.25, suggesting that its share price is 625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Nano Nuclear Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $431.77 million 0.92 $34.00 million $0.49 11.66 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$40.07 million ($1.08) -23.94

Greenfire Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenfire Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 8.01% 5.03% 3.69% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -14.70% -14.40%

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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