BKV (NYSE:BKV) Upgraded at Zacks Research

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BKV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BKV in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BKV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BKV from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Get BKV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKV

BKV Stock Up 1.2%

BKV stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BKV has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). BKV had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 17.16%.The firm had revenue of $259.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BKV

In related news, CFO David Tameron sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $216,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,791.75. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in BKV by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BKV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in BKV by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares during the period.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.