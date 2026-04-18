Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,924,271 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,499,934 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,023,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Knightscope from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Knightscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Knightscope Stock Down 6.1%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Knightscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knightscope by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knightscope by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

KSCP stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Knightscope had a negative return on equity of 153.81% and a negative net margin of 298.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Knightscope News

Here are the key news stories impacting Knightscope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ascendiant raised several near-term EPS forecasts and lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 outlooks while keeping a Buy rating and a $26 price target — the firm’s model now shows smaller quarterly losses (Q1–Q3 2026 and FY2026 improved modestly), supporting the bullish stance and likely contributing to buying interest. Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Ascendiant raised several near-term EPS forecasts and lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 outlooks while keeping a Buy rating and a $26 price target — the firm’s model now shows smaller quarterly losses (Q1–Q3 2026 and FY2026 improved modestly), supporting the bullish stance and likely contributing to buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: The EPS revisions are incremental (examples: Q1 2026 from ($0.56) to ($0.52); Q2 2026 from ($0.52) to ($0.49); FY2026 from ($1.99) to ($1.91)) — they reduce projected losses but do not yet indicate profitability. Investors should view these as positive momentum but not a turnaround signal by themselves.

The EPS revisions are incremental (examples: Q1 2026 from ($0.56) to ($0.52); Q2 2026 from ($0.52) to ($0.49); FY2026 from ($1.99) to ($1.91)) — they reduce projected losses but do not yet indicate profitability. Investors should view these as positive momentum but not a turnaround signal by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Knightscope remains deeply unprofitable on consensus metrics (market consensus still shows much larger FY losses and the company missed EPS in its last report), with a small market cap and price well below the analyst target — downside risk and execution risk remain high if revenue growth or margin improvement disappoints.

Knightscope Company Profile

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Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

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