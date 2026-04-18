ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 617,894 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 511,574 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

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ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $70.15 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.23.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

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