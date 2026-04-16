Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 682.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,126 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 721.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 55,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 212,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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