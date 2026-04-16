Diversified Management Inc. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Diversified Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.42.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $314.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $594.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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