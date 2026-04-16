SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,705,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 333,340 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,280,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,051,000 after buying an additional 735,983 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,753,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after buying an additional 333,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORKA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $462,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,887.24. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $85 and assigned an “outperform” rating, a notable bullish signal that increases upside expectations for ORKA. Wedbush raises ORKA target

Wedbush raised its price target to $85 and assigned an “outperform” rating, a notable bullish signal that increases upside expectations for ORKA. Positive Sentiment: BTIG boosted its price target to $78, adding further analyst-driven momentum that may support buying interest. BTIG raises ORKA target to $78

BTIG boosted its price target to $78, adding further analyst-driven momentum that may support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $70 target while publishing multi‑quarter and FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2027: -$3.55), signaling continued analyst conviction despite losses; this sustained buy-side research supports the stock’s rally. HC Wainwright coverage

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $70 target while publishing multi‑quarter and FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2027: -$3.55), signaling continued analyst conviction despite losses; this sustained buy-side research supports the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: An insider (Joana Goncalves) sold 7,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, reducing her stake ~17.3%; because the sale was pre‑planned and disclosed via SEC Form 4, it’s less likely to signal new negative information, but it can still be perceived as supply pressure. SEC Form 4

An insider (Joana Goncalves) sold 7,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, reducing her stake ~17.3%; because the sale was pre‑planned and disclosed via SEC Form 4, it’s less likely to signal new negative information, but it can still be perceived as supply pressure. Negative Sentiment: Consensus and firm forecasts confirm continued multi‑year losses (consensus FY current year ~ -$3.41 EPS; HC Wainwright FY2027 -$3.55), which keeps valuation reliant on future clinical/ commercial successes and may cap multiple expansion despite high price‑target activity.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Further Reading

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