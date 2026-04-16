Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 239,599 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,599 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,480,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 258,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 184,759 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 396,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 181,601 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 167,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

Further Reading

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