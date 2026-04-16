Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 4,622 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,560,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,756,000 after buying an additional 76,924 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,881,000 after buying an additional 502,464 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,196,000 after purchasing an additional 295,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,521,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $224.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $178.25 and a 52-week high of $230.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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